WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Analyzes Nic Nemeth's WWE Departure, Path To TNA

After spending nearly 20 years signed with the company, Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler) was released by WWE in 2023. The release came as a shock to some, but Nemeth later revealed that he had asked WWE to let him go. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his opinion on the reason behind Nemeth's departure.

"Nic was getting paid so well by the WWE for so long to do absolutely nothing, that he actually got tired of getting paid so well and doing absolutely nothing," Bully said.

The radio host and former wrestler then laid out a hypothetical situation in which a performer such as Nemeth decides they aren't being used enough in WWE and they want to leave when their contract expires. When this happens, WWE will sometimes offer a significant pay increase to entice the wrestler to stay, which usually works. The cycle then repeats, with the wrestler continuing to be underutilized but being convinced to sign another contract for more money.

For many wrestlers, this can only continue for so long, which is what Bully believes happened with Nemeth. Since leaving WWE last year, Nemeth has begun appearing in a wide range of companies big and small, including NJPW and TNA Wrestling.

"[Eventually,] you go, 'You know what? I'd rather go make less money someplace else and actually practice my craft. I'd actually go do what I love to do,'" Bully continued. "And you can tell Nic is having a great time in TNA. Nic Nemeth is not making the money in TNA that he made in WWE, probably nowhere close. But he probably did the right thing with his money, saved it, where he can earn less but have fun."

