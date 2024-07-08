Bully Ray Compares How Nic Nemeth Is Used In TNA To Time As Dolph Ziggler In WWE

Nic Nemeth's run as "Dolph Ziggler" in WWE included several championship runs, and many compared him to Shawn Michaels or Billy Gunn based on his performance or appearance. However, Nemeth was released from WWE in 2023, and has since appeared in NJPW and is currently signed to TNA. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray criticized Nemeth's handling by TNA so far. "I don't think TNA's utilized Nick enough as a singles wrestler." Bully opined that he would've liked to see Nemeth more utilized at the main event level, and wanted to see more out of his feud with Moose. "They could've probably gotten three pay-per-views out of these guys if done a different way."

Bully's co-host, Dave LaGreca didn't agree with him, but the veteran quickly reminded LaGreca that everyone was complaining about Nemeth's handling by WWE for years. "So now he goes to TNA, a singles competitor who can hang out in the main event scene at the top of the roster there, he goes in there, he has a run with Moose for about a month or two, has a match with Moose, Moose wins, and now all of a sudden he's tagging?"

While Bully has no issue with Nemeth teaming up with his brother, former AEW star Ryan Nemeth, he believes it's too soon for it to happen. "We can always get to the stuff with him and his brother in a team after. I just don't think they've utilized him as a singles wrestler, and maximized him the right way in the beginning."

