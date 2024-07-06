NJPW Star Minoru Suzuki Updates Fans On His Condition After Collapsing Mid-Match

Minoru Suzuki provided a positive update on his status after the NJPW legend suffered a concussion mid-match on Saturday. Suzuki was wrestling for Tenryu Project at their Osake Crush Night show on July 6, a trios match pitting Suzuki, Kengo and YASSHI against Tomohiro Ishii, Yuji Hino, and Don Fuji for the Tenryu Project WAR Six-Man Tag Team titles. But the match was stopped by referee Keigo Yushino when, as he would explain on social media, Suzuki did not respond to initial calls.

Yushino noted that Suzuki wanted to continue, but it was determined that he would not be safe to do so and the match was thrown out. In an announcement posted by Tenryu Project, it was revealed that Suzuki was diagnosed with a concussion after hospital examination, he has since been discharged and the promotion confirmed it would be keeping tabs on his condition over the next few days. The statement made note that Suzuki is walking and talking properly, not showing any significant symptoms and did not suffer any bleeding on the brain.

"Murder Grandpa" has since taken to social media himself, stating he'd had a CT scan which reflected no particular issues, further assuring fans that there was no need to worry. He said that he remembered everything about the incident, including the moment he collapsed. Tenryu Project said in its statement on the matter that it apologized for the abrupt finish to the match, and that it will endeavor to book a rematch once the 56-year-old is ready to return. Suzuki had been active this week leading into his collapse, wrestling twice during Hiratsuka Shinshiku Yokocho Tanabata Matsuri on July 5. He has been teased for an upcoming clash against AEW's Chris Jericho, confirming he wouldn't team with Jericho at Forbidden Door last weekend for the first time, and that he would be seeking a shot at the FTW Championship when they do meet.

