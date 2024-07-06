WWE's Chelsea Green Explains Why She's Better Prepared For MITB Ladder Match

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green is ready to be crowned Ms. Money in the Bank, and it's only her first shot at the briefcase since returning to WWE at the beginning of 2023. Green is competing in front of her home country crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, and she recently discussed with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. just how ready she is to climb the ladder and get her hands on the briefcase and earn herself a future title shot. On an episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Green said she's more prepared than the other five women in the match, which includes the likes of IYO Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Zoey Stark.

"I think I'm probably more ready than any of these girls," Green said. "For so many different reasons, but mostly because one of the last matches I did with Impact, TNA, whatever you want to call it, before I went to back to WWE the second was Queen of the Mountain. Which was basically a TLC match in a cage with all sorts of things. So this is does not scare me one bit and in fact, I think, this could be a moment that does elevate me with the WWE Universe because they've only go tto see me do fun, crazy things through the internet. They haven't seen it in person yet.

Green competed in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match against former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace at TNA Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view in 2022. Green herself is a former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, in addition to her run with Piper Niven with the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. She has never held singles gold in WWE.

