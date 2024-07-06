AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/3/2024

AEW sought to follow up its Forbidden Door pay-per-view last weekend with progress in its "AEW Dynamite" ratings two weeks after the abysmally low 502,000 average viewership it had drawn on June 19. While there was some progress in that regard, it seems there is much to be done to "restore the feeling," particularly as it pertains to weekly viewership compared to last year.

PWTorch reported this week's "AEW Dynamite" drew an average viewership of 688,000, just slightly up from last week was 680,000, with a rating of 0.23 in the key 18-49 demographic, up 0.01 from last week. Despite the recent improvements and bounce back from the June 19 numbers, the show is still down when it comes to viewership (-22%) and key demo rating (-23%) compared to figures posted last year. Its quarterly performance is also down from last year, dropping 26% in the key demo and 22% in viewership.

Analysis of the metrics by PWTorch reflects that "Dynamite" has been drawing a smaller percentage of viewers within the 18-49 demo that still have access to TBS than a year ago, discrediting an argument made against the meager ratings that a drop in cable subscribers had been to blame. That argument was put forward by AEW President Tony Khan in December, and while it is generally true that a drop in cable subscriptions has led to a general viewership drop across the board, it's noted that there has been a steeper, unrelated loss suffered specifically by "AEW Dynamite."

