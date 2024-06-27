AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/26/2024

AEW is only four days away from its next major pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2024. However, following "AEW Dynamite's" abysmal viewership from June 19, which posted the show's lowest-ever rating in its normal Wednesday timeslot, producing impressive numbers for last night's June 26 episode was likely a high priority for AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Luckily for the company, things did improve dramatically from the previous week's episode. According to the metrics originally reported by PWTorch, Dynamite drew 680,000 viewers on average, with a 0.22 P18-49 rating. This is up a massive 35% in overall viewership and 38% in the key demographic compared to last week's episode.

While this is a major improvement from the June 19 episode, Tony Khan's company is still down from their quarter-two average. Average June viewership sits at 663,000 compared to 712,000 for 2024's second quarter, of which this was the final episode. Even more unfortunate is AEW's June 2024 viewership being down 23% from that of June 2023; in the key demographic of P18-49, ratings are down 27%.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite's" first quarter was, as usual, its best performing for both overall viewership and the key demographic, pulling in 846,000 and 355,000 respectively for MJF's face-to-face promo with Daniel Garcia. This lends credence to the notion that last week's episode having a different lead-in in the form of Marvel's "Black Panther" contributed heavily to the low number, as the ratings look somewhat back to normal with the usual "Big Bang Theory" lead-in. Viewership declined steadily throughout the first hour but rebounded during the show's second half, peaking at 717,000 overall at 9:15 pm EST and 303,000 at 9:00 pm EST in the key demographic. The remainder of the show's final half hour saw viewership continue to decrease, despite a modest increase in overall viewership during the 7-minute overrun.