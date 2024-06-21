Backstage Report Details Reactions From AEW & WBD To Dynamite Ratings

"AEW Dynamite" drew historically low numbers this week, its lowest-ever for its normal timeslot, with reports confirming that the show was viewed by just 502,000 viewers on average, dropping 26% compared to the previous week, while the key demographic of P18-49 fell by 30%. The show's lead-in this week was Marvel's "Black Panther," compared to "Dynamite's" usual lead-in of "The Big Bang Theory." Fightful Select spoke with sources within the company regarding the low number and how it was rationalized within AEW.

Advertisement

Fightful was told that "Big Bang Theory" usually does a number within 200k-250k within its final quarter hour, but "Black Panther" landed in at under 85k during its final quarter hour airing on the network. Fightful reported that sources said they believed that the missing people for "Dynamite" were lead-in watchers who didn't exist this week due to the lack of "Big Bang Theory." Sources within Warner Bros. Discovery said that it was a "very odd week in general" when Fightful inquired about "Dynamite's" low numbers. WBD cited the Juneteeth holiday in the middle of the week, as well as competition with Olympic trials and college baseball's World Series, both airing in prime time slots. WBD also cited "amazing weather in much of the country, specifically in the northeast."

Advertisement

According to Dave Meltzer of "The Wrestling Observer," the low number were primary the result in a drop in the 35-49 age group, which is usually stable. The 18-34 age group, whose "collapse" Meltzer has previously blamed for AEW's lower ratings, was actually up from last week. Meltzer generally dismissed the Juneteenth holiday as a factor, though he did mention Kendrick Lamar's live concert, which was streamed via Amazon Prime. Those Fightful spoke to in WBD and AEW did not bring up the Lamar concert, though the social media reaction has vocally cited it as a likely factor in the low number.