AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/19/24

This week's "AEW Dynamite" has posted the show's lowest-ever rating in its normal timeslot. According to the metrics shared by Programming Insider and confirmed by Wrestlenomics, Wednesday's "Dynamite" drew in just 502,000 viewers on average, with a 0.16 P18-49 rating. Overall viewership dropped by 26% compared to last week, while the key demographic fell by a whopping 30%.

The poor rating for the most recent "Dynamite" is just the latest entry in a trend of disappointing viewership. So far, overall viewership in June of this year is down 24% compared to June 2023, and the 18-49 demographic has dropped even slightly more than that. The decline in ratings comes at a gregarious time, as AEW is entering the final months of its current TV deal with Warner Bros Discovery. Co-owner Tony Khan will soon be able to speak with other media companies about another deal, but it's undeniable that stronger ratings would put AEW in a stronger position to negotiate.

Wednesday's episode kicked off with MJF's first match of 2024, which saw him face Rush in a contest that has been built up over the last several weeks. Additionally, AEW Champion Swerve Strickland had a face-to-face confrontation with Will Ospreay, the Young Bucks were in action against The Acclaimed, and the main event began this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament with a match between PAC and Claudio Castagnoli.

