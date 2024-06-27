AEW Dynamite 6/26/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

So I'm watching the last "Dynamite" before Forbidden Door, and the more I watch these matches get built and/or thrown together at the last minute, the more I'm wondering if we haven't just moved past the need for this PPV.

I mean, what's the point, really? We've seen all these New Japan guys on AEW TV for years now, nothing novel there. People like Will Ospreay and Jay White and Kazuchika Okada are literally just AEW roster members now, which is probably one reason they felt the need to expand the event to include STARDOM and CMLL. But even then, only the two women's title matches on the card feel like they're making actual good use of those two promotions — so far the only other match involving STARDOM talent is on the pre-show, and the only other match involving CMLL talent is Hechicero vs. MJF, who could not possibly care less about wrestling Hechicero. Looking at the ways in which NJPW talent were deployed in this episode kind of drives it home: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Minoru Suzuki, whose initial AEW appearances were massive deals, literally phoned it in on Wednesday, appearing by video only. Naito and Shingo had to share the stage in a match/segment that felt very squeezed in. Even Zack Sabre Jr.'s segment felt unnecessarily crowded, including the AEW return of Tomohiro Ishii, who was here but didn't get to beat anyone's head in (apparently we have to wait for "Collision").

The fact of the matter is that it's 2024, and everything about Forbidden Door (particularly the name) screams 2022. We live in a world where Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry randomly show up in "NXT" and the Blackpool Combat Club fight in Arena Mexico; the "forbidden door" is functionally obsolete as a concept, much less as an annual PPV. There's nothing special about it, and I think AEW should seriously consider not making their storylines more convoluted for no reason every June.

Written by Miles Schneiderman