CM Punk Comments On AJ Lee Potentially Returning To WWE

CM Punk is currently recovering from an injury ahead of WWE SummerSlam, but he's looking ahead to the future. However, will those plans involve his real-life AJ Mendez, aka former WWE Superstar AJ Lee? During the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference, "The Straight Edge Superstar" was asked if he's thought about teaming with his spouse, but a comeback doesn't appear to be on the cards.

"I don't want to fall in the trap of saying 'never say never.' I don't wanna give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say, 'I think this could happen.' I think this is a brave new world and I don't think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up. It's really all on her."

Lee retired from in-ring competition in 2015 and has since shifted her attention to writing. Her first book, "Crazy is my Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules," was a New York Times Bestseller. Elsewhere, "Blades of the 47 Ronin," an action movie she co-wrote with Aimee Garcia, was released in 2022. Punk revealed that she's also started a production company, which has kept her incredibly busy.

"I always say I'm a bad husband because I never know what project she's talking about. 'Oh I have a meeting', and I'm like, 'With who? Is it Netflix? Is it Hulu? Is it CBS?' I don't know. She's got so many irons in so many different fires."

