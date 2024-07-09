WWE Star Dijak Explains Why Retribution Was An 'Extremely Double-Edged Sword'

Dijak is no longer a member of the WWE roster after his contract expired in June. Now that he's a free agent, the former Superstar has reflected on his time with the promotion, including his period as T-Bar in the short-lived Retribution faction.

Advertisement

While speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dijak — now going by his old alias Donovan Dijak — said that being a member of the ill-fated group had its good points and bad ones.

"The whole thing, it was an extremely double-edged sword for us both professionally and mentally. There's so many positives and negatives all at the same time that it's just really difficult to process," he said. "We're all in WWE, we've all been in WWE or NXT anyway for a good chunk of time. Everyone in that group was in NXT for three years at that point — at that point, that's a long tenure in NXT."

On the positive side, Dijak noted that he got to work alongside a group of people that he remains very close friends with to this day. As such, getting called up together was like a dream come true, as they got to make more money and receive more job security during the pandemic. He said that he saw the group as an opportunity as it gave them an opportunity to establish themselves on television.

Advertisement

Former WWE star said Retribution was inspired by Antifa, and Vince McMahon was seemingly happy with them for a while. During the interview with "Busted Open Radio," Dijak revealed that the group members wanted to go all in and adhere to McMahon's vision for the faction — even though it received some flak online. The former Superstar also said that he heard Fox was unhappy with the group, which led to McMahon losing interest in the faction.