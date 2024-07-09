WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Identifies Singular 'Pivot Moment' In His Life

Cody Rhodes is currently riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and he's built his success on years of hard work and finding himself in the wrestling business. In that time, he's also grown as a person, and he describes one key moment as an eye-opening experience that inspired him to change aspects of his personality.

"I have 100% the pivot moment — my daughter being born. 100%," Rhodes told "The Pivot Podcast." "I am in a shark-infested wrestling business where there is a natural bit of backstabbing, there's a natural bit of politicking, all this. I didn't have a lot of issues crossing lines pre her birth. I felt like, not play dirty, but I could slug it out with you if we needed to... When she was born, I didn't even want to curse."

Rhodes added that his daughter being born made him realize that he wanted to be a positive role model for her. While he understands that nobody can be completely perfect, he aspires to set the best example for her.

"We can bat a thousand if I just do right by her. I've probably already failed a billion times in these efforts just because being a father, it's difficult and you don't know any of the challenges that are coming. You can read the books and all that, but the challenges are always different and specific. But her being born changed everything. She became my why for this [wrestling]."

"The American Nightmare" also said that his wife, Brandi Rhodes, is equally as important as their daughter. He described his family as the most important element of his aforementioned pivot, and the main reason he strives to be the best version of himself.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pivot Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.