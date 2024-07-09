Tyler Bate Apparently Dealing With Injury Following Tag Team Match On WWE NXT

On Monday night, Pete Dunne competed on "WWE Raw" for the first time since May — but unusually, Dunne was seen in singles action against Bronson Reed, rather than tagging with his New Catch Republic partner, Tyler Bate. Fans learned the reason for his as Dunne was making his way to the ring — according to commentary, Bat is out of action for an undetermined amount of time due to an injury suffered last week on "WWE NXT," during New Catch Republic's match with Hank Waller and Tank Ledger.

Looking back over Tuesday's show, Bate appears to have been injured toward the end of the match, possibly on the final move. After hitting a Tornillo off the top rope and pinning Ledger, Bate could be seen holding his left arm close to his body. Following the match, he seemed to be surprised at how his arm felt and started flexing his fingers, and when the referee went to raise his hand, Dunne pushed the ref away. As of this writing there are no details about the specific nature of the injury or how long Bate could be out, though it could be telling that Dunne appeared to begin a program with former Brawling Brutes teammate Sheamus following his match with Reed.