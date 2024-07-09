Former WWE Ref Jimmy Korderas Reacts To Money In The Bank World Title Match Finish

Damian Priest and Seth Rollins were interrupted on Saturday by Money in the Bank holder Drew McIntyre. But before McIntyre could get involved, there was a hiccup in the World Heavyweight Championship match, which saw the referee stop counting a pinfall despite Priest never kicking out.

On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE referee Jimmy Kordeas was on hand to comment on the mishap from a referee's perspective.

"In my opinion, I saw what happened in the match ... I think Damian got dinged a little bit," Korderas said, agreeing with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray's assessment that Priest was likely knocked out and unable to kick out as originally planned. "As far as the three-count goes, you gotta count three. It was so egregious, no wiggle room, you couldn't fudge the numbers at all."

Korderas said that WWE should've simply let the three-count happen and found a way to improvise from there, as the other option was so blatant that it would lead to the conversation like the one the "Busted Open" crew was currently having. Korderas was then asked to put himself in the referee's shoes.

"I would've taken blame. I would've said, 'Sorry Hunter, I f**ked up," Korderas said, hedging that he feels the referee should take the heat for letting the match continue in the name of storyline developments. "It's like 50-50 but at the same time I would take the heat for it."

The match was soon turned into a Triple Threat match when Drew McIntyre cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. But McIntyre's plans were for naught as Priest ended up retaining thanks to help from CM Punk.