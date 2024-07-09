Backstage Report Offers Intriguing Detail On Rhea Ripley's WWE Return

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made her big return to the company on the July 8 "WWE Raw," where she angrily confronted Dominik Mysterio after the show's main event had concluded. Mysterio has been in a "will they/won't they" relationship with Liv Morgan since Ripley went down with an injury in April, which was partially caused by Morgan attacking her backstage.

Advertisement

Fans have been waiting for Ripley to return just to see what she does to both Mysterio and Morgan as their bond has grown in recent weeks. It also seems that WWE are leaning into the wave of fan support for Ripley, as PWInsider has come to learn that Ripley is listed as a babyface on the internal roster. On top of this, The Judgment Day, the group in which Ripley is still a member, are currently listed as heels. While this doesn't mean that Ripley is going to be leaving the group right away, it could be a sign of things to come for both parties in the near future. On top of this, Ripley may have made her return to WWE, but it has yet to be confirmed whether she has been medically cleared to compete in a match, especially given that she didn't get physical on "Raw."

Advertisement

Before her injury, Ripley had enjoyed arguably the best year of her career to date. She had spent a total of 380 days as WWE Women's World Champion, a title currently around the waist of Morgan after Ripley never technically lost it. She made 10 successful title defenses following her victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and with SummerSlam 2024 not far away, Ripley could be looking to get the championship she never lost back from the woman who vowed to take everything away from her.