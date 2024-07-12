WWE Star Chelsea Green Explains Why She Was 'Heartbroken' Over Move To SmackDown

Chelsea Green along with her tag-team partner Piper Niven were both moved over to "WWE Smackdown" during the WWE Draft and now the former Women's Tag-Team Champion has revealed that she was devastated about heading to the blue brand. Ahead of Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, Green joined "Rock 95 Barrie" to explain that leaving "WWE Raw" meant that Samantha Irvin would no longer get to uniquely announce her name during her entrance, which began as a surprise to the former Knockouts Champion.

"Samantha actually did that on her own and I didn't hear it the first time," Green explained, "and after about the second or third time I noticed that Twitter was really, really responding to it, so I made sure to listen to it and I mean, I loved it. I just felt like it added a little more something to me, a little something people can latch on to and that's the kind of the fun thing about wrestling ... I was totally heartbroken, that's why I changed it. Totally heartbroken, I'm like how am I going to come out and fully be myself if I don't have Sam introducing me like the star that I am."

Despite being disappointed that Irvin isn't on "WWE Smackdown" to introduce her, Green did admit Mike Rome tried to do an impression of the introduction on her first week on Friday nights and loved the way he performed it.

