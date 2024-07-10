Bully Ray Weighs In On Britt Baker's Promo On AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker recently made her return to AEW after months away from the promotion, interrupting Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Following this, Baker appeared on "Dynamite" last week, further building towards a match with Mone at All In, as well as explaining her absence due to medical reasons. During a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray gave his take on the segment between Baker and Mone and the TBS Champion's role in their feud.

"She said that she was suffering from something called TIA," Bully said, "and I've heard the term TIA before, but basically TIA is short for a much longer version of what are mini-strokes." Bully then emphasized with Baker and claimed that he would've done the same thing in her situation.

Bully also noted how Baker claimed she was afraid of being rejected by the audience just before her return at Forbidden Door, which the veteran believes makes her relatable, and adds an emotional twist to the audience's immediate joy at her return.

"I thought that was very honest," Bully said. The WWE Hall of Famer was also interested in who Mone was seen with beforehand, and how it could shape the feud to come.

"Matt and Nick [Jackson] are the EVPs who have had the power go to their head," Bully said. "Matt and Nick are heels right now and to see Mercedes in the same shot as Matt and Nick makes her a heel by default."

