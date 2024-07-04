Britt Baker Cleared After Lengthy Absence From AEW, Calls Out TBS Champion

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D made her return to "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday after making an appearance at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, stealing some of Mercedes Mone's thunder and staring her down from the stage following Mone's double championship victory over Stephanie Vaquer.

Advertisement

Baker made her way down to the ring and hugged Tony Schiavone before getting on the mic. She explained that for the past 10 months, she had been hearing that she was injured, but said the fans know her enough by now to know an injury wouldn't keep her away. Baker explained in November she was banged up and"running on empty," but said she kept convincing herself she was "good."

Baker explained that she started to feel "really sick," and the room started spinning and her right arm was tingling and numb. She was diagnosed with a TIA, or a transient ischemic attack, which she explained was like a mini-stroke. Baker then said that she was healthy and cleared to compete, but she hadn't been as nervous in her entire career as she was to make an appearance at Forbidden Door. She told the fans "we all possess the impulse to be Elite," then proceeded to bring up TBS and NJPW Women's STRONG Champion Mone. Video on the tron showed Mone arriving to be greeted by the Young Bucks, who ordered Mone's championship celebration be set up while Baker was still in the ring.

Advertisement

The women traded barbs back and forth, with the Chicago crowd chanting "shut the f*** up" to Mone. Baker said she wants to wrestle Mone at All In, but Mone told her to get in line. When Baker told her she didn't see a line, Mone simply responded that "There's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone." The women ended the segment with a stare down, but no match was made official following Baker's comeback.