WWE's Natalya Discusses Paying Homage To Her Family & Roots With Her Gear

The Hart family is one of the most prestigious dynasties in pro wrestling, largely due to the active members of the 90s putting the family on the map in both the WWF and WCW. Today, few members of the family actively wrestle, but former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya still proudly represents her family. In a recent interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Natalya expressed how proud she is to represent her family every single time she steps into the ring.

Advertisement

"I'm never gonna stop honoring my family and I remember talking to Charlotte Flair about that early on in her career," Natalya said, recalling how Charlotte Flair was told to not do her father's iconic "Wooo" chant or his Chops because they wanted her to be different from Ric Flair. However, Natalya noted that Flair still found a way to honor her father and legacy, and pointed at how The Rock is still set apart from his own family but never misses a chance to honor them.

"So much of what he does is inspired by his family, and that for me has a lot to do with my gear," Natalya said. "So, you know, when I think about like how do I make it 'Natty' but how do I still put my heart and soul into, you know, honoring the Hart family? And I will never stop doing that." The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion thinks of every member of her family who wrestled when she's in the ring.

Advertisement

"Owen, my dad, Brett, Davey, Dynamite Kid, and my grandfather Stu Hart," she listed. "Even [Tyson Kidd, her husband] and the trail that he blazed and how he inspired me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit McKenzie Mitchell's YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.