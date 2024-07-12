WWE's Chad Gable Looks Back On Time As Shorty G

Chad Gable may be known now as the former leader of the Alpha Academy or for his incredible in-ring ability but just four years ago, Gable was given the task of taking on a totally different character under the name "Shorty G." Gable spent a full year as this persona, which never seemed to resonate well with the crowd.

"If you want to say the Shorty G period where I would consider that one of my low periods," Gable said on "Cheap Heat" recently. "That was a rough one to get through, it's a rough one to kind of bridge the gap and say I can do this one too. I can make it through this one because sometimes it doesn't seem like there's light at the end of the tunnel ... I have a wife and kids that can kind of level me out when those things happen and put things in perspective. I think that's the whole key to it all is just perspective."

Gable says he was always grateful for his role in WWE, even one as disparaging as "Shorty G," crediting his passion for the business and the company for helping through the rough year of basketball shorts. Gable would eventually lose to Lars Sullivan on an episode "WWE Smackdown" which would initiate his return as Chad Gable, eventually going on to become a contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

