WWE's John Cena Explains Why He Wears Jorts To Wrestle

With the recent announcement of John Cena deciding to draw his WWE career to a close, people have begun to look back on everything related to the 'Doctor of Thuganomics.' From his early days filled with 'Ruthless Aggression,' through to his time as the 16-time World Champion, Cena is often cited as one of the most influential performers of his generation. During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cena explained that his reasoning for wearing his trademark jorts all these years was more of a practical decision.

"The reason I wear jorts is because I've tried everything," Cena said. "Denim is really durable, it doesn't rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit. I don't need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly butt. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh because I always wear a drawstring belt. A belt buckle, you can really get messed up on. I've learned this through failure. It can stab you, it can scratch you, it can scrape you and it can also cause damage to opponents and referees. This is not a good piece of equipment."

Cena originally wore wrestling trunks when he debuted on WWE TV in 2002, with each pair colored to match the local sports team of whatever town he was wrestling in that night. The jorts became part of his attire when he embraced his rap persona of 'The Doctor of Thuganomics,' which led him to become extremely popular with the fans, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give thanks to The Wall Street Journal for the transcription.