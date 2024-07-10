Bully Ray Takes Issue With One Aspect Of Wyatt Sicks Segment On WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks once again made their presence felt on the July 8 "WWE Raw," with Abby the Witch continuing her torment of Chad Gable. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray commented on WWE's handling of these characters, and suggested some minor missteps are being made with the way other personalities are becoming less intimidated by their presence. Bully singled out announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee's performances as being critical to selling their scariness, and wasn't impressed by their latest effort.

"Cole and Pat McAfee's lack of reaction, lack of being scared. They don't know if this girl can spit venom out of her mouth, they don't know if she's carrying a knife. If that woman walked into your home, would you stand your ground right there, or would you back away?" Bully asked. "She's creepy. She's scary looking. But they're just standing there. I'd much rather have them say, or one of them say, 'You know what? I'm outta here.'" Last Monday was the third week that Abby delivered another mysterious VHS tape in a box to the two flummoxed announcers. Bully suggested a better way of handling the segment would be having Cole and McAfee bolt from the announce table, whereupon they return from commercial break with the box already sitting there. In addition to this minor tweak, Bully mentioned that Sheamus' reaction in the follow-up didn't do the segment any favors, either.

"I agree with Sheamus, 'That was kinda creepy, fella! That was kinda scary, fella! What was that, that was weird, fella! Huh huh, I'm not scared!'" Bully mimicked. "Well, why aren't you scared? Why, because you're a big tough Irishman? That what makes the gimmick even scarier, when a big tough guy like you sells it ... Give it some real legitimacy. Everybody should be afraid of the Wyatt Sicks."

