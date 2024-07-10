AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Meaning Behind Owen Hart Cup, Tournament Finals

Jeff Jarrett recently captured the hearts of many fans when AEW released a vignette where the veteran explained why he was involved with the Owen Hart Cup, and recalled his close friendship with the late star. Jarrett recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he further expanded on his friendship with Hart and praised the tournament for recognizing his legacy.

"The Last Outlaw" reflected on his friend's career, and seemed taken aback by the fact Hart is still being memorialized 25 years after his death. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd be here. I get to introduce my friend to an entirely new generation of wrestling fans." Following this, Jarrett recalled the harrowing events of May 1999, and how he never would have imagined still being wrestling in 2024, and that there would be a foundation named after Hart. "[The Owen Hart Foundation] does so much good for so many people all over the world. Owen's children are grown up, and they represent their father so proudly." Jarrett also praised how Hart is being recognized as more than just a wrestler, and that the tournament will be concluding in Calgary, which he says meant a lot to his friend.

Jarrett sadly ended up being eliminated from the tournament by "Hangman" Adam Page, who is set to face Bryan Danielson in the finals. Jarrett then gave his take on the two men. "It's the guy who eliminated me against the guy who I think doesn't have a peer among current full-time, active wrestlers." In a final thought, Jarrett recalled Hart's character and what defined him. "His integrity set him apart from everyone I've known. It's an honor to share this with the world."