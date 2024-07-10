WWE Alum Shelton Benjamin Calls This AEW Star The Greatest Athlete In Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin has enjoyed a lengthy career that's put him up against some of the longest tenured wrestlers to ever step in the ring, such as Billy Gunn. On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Benjamin had some heavy praise for the veteran, and commented on Gunn's uncanny longevity.

"Billy Gunn is the greatest athlete in pro wrestling, period." Benjamin argued that athletes shouldn't be judged based off their prime but instead their longevity. "Who's been as athletic in long, high quality matches, longer than Billy?" Gunn's size has also been praised, despite seeming smaller earlier in his career, but according to Benjamin the television has always made the veteran seem small. "Billy on TV? David Banner. Billy in person? The Hulk."

Gunn himself claims he doesn't see retirement being an option anytime soon, instead claiming he'll slow down once he can't compete at the level he's used to. Benjamin believes the veteran could outperform most current day wrestlers. "I think Billy Gunn could probably outwork, outbump, outpace anybody today! Like no one's gonna outwork Billy Gunn, in my opinion." Benjamin then recalled briefly working with Gunn years ago. "I did a gauntlet match, I did three matches in a row; I had to wrestle Charlie, then Billy, then Rey Mysterio. Back-to-back, same show. So, it was after that, that I got drafted to "Raw but even then, I was like 'Billy's a beast!' Billy is scary big!"

