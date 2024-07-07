AEW Star Billy Gunn Discusses Retirement From Wrestling

Billy Gunn is considered one of the most athletic and physically imposing wrestlers by many of his peers and fans. However, at 60 years of age, Gunn is aware of how close retirement realistically is, and in a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he discussed the topic again.

According to the veteran, he still hasn't made a definitive decision about his retirement, but claims he doesn't feel bad and focuses on how he takes care of himself. However, he admitted to having recently found out that he has two stress fractures in his back.

"They don't stop me from doing what I do, it doesn't hinder me. But I can still do what I do at a pretty good level," said the AEW star.

Gunn quickly joked that while he's capable of competing at a good level, he wouldn't be able to do a 25-minute match with Will Ospreay. However, he believes he still has equity in AEW. "The minute I step out there, those people go nuts and they start saying my name. So as long as I bring value and it's not, you know, if I go out there and they go, 'Oh, god, really?' The first time I hear that, I'll quit."

The veteran claimed he loves being The Acclaimed's "sidekick" as it allows him to act like a goofball and interact with many people. "As long as I can do that and I feel good and it's not a struggle. The only thing that is a struggle is flying these days. Because I hate it. Yeah, but I mean, as long as I'm still having fun in doing what I do, and I can bring something to help, I'm in, I'm good."

