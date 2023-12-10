AEW's Billy Gunn Discusses In-Ring Retirement

Billy Gunn will soon approach the 35th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut, and as it stands, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. During an appearance on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Gunn, who recently turned 60 years old, opened up about his impressive longevity in the business. Gunn also made it clear that he'd know when would be the right time for him to retire from in-ring competition.

"I wish I had a secret I could tell [about how I've been able to perform at this level for so long]. I don't you know. I just focus more on me staying healthy, I guess," Gunn said. "Luckily for me, I've never really done any crazy stuff other than bumping a lot. It has its wear and tear but, I really focus a lot on my training and my food and all that. I have great people around me. So as long as I'm going to do this, I want to make sure that I can perform at the level that makes me happy, because if I don't, then I just want to walk away. Although my kids and wife will say different, I'm walking away."

Gunn, a WWE Hall of Famer, made the jump to AEW in 2019, where he now serves as a coach and an on-screen performer. Initially aligned with his sons, Colten and Austin, Gunn eventually joined forces with The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) last year. Together, the three currently reign as the AEW World Trios Champions.

While Gunn doesn't have a particular date in mind for his retirement, he'd ideally like to wrestle Will Ospreay for the occasion. His sons, however, have insisted that they be his final opponents.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.