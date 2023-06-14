Billy Gunn Talks Being An Older Wrestler, Still Needing To Be Healthy And Look Good

Billy Gunn is one of the oldest wrestlers on the active AEW roster, but he is proving that age is just a number as he also boasts one of the best physiques on the roster. He explained to "Sportskeeda WestleBinge" the reason for that is down to the passion he still has for the business.

"If I'm still going to go out there in little bitty lip shorts and high heel white boots I might want to look kind of good," he said. "I don't want to look like a slob when I go out there because that just isn't Billy Gunn, that just isn't him, right?"

Gunn has worked hard on his physique over the years, working to fine-tune his body, and a big part of that is because he wants to lead by example in his roles as a coach and a producer for the company. That's not only with his physique but also with the advice he hands out to the current talent.

"There's nothing that these kids can ask me or tell me that I literally haven't been through," he said. "Not that that makes me great, it just makes when they ask me and I tell them they know I've not just read it from a book or are pulling it out of thin air somehow. I've lived every aspect of this life."

Gunn isn't the only older wrestler in good shape though with the likes of Chris Jericho and Sting still in top condition as well. That's something that Gunn just puts down to experience and learning over the years.

"My life is consumed with my fitness and nutrition because I finally realized how important that is," he admitted.