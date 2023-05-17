Bruce Prichard Praises AEW's Billy Gunn, Has Never Seen Him Out Of Shape

During his prime, Billy Gunn was considered one of WWF's best tag team stars when he teamed with Road Dogg as the New Age Outlaws throughout the late '90s. One thing that Gunn wasn't known for at that time, however, was his imposing stature.

While it can be assumed that it came as a result of wrestling plenty of giants even larger than he was, Gunn's size has long been undersold by fans of the tag team specialist, something that Bruce Prichard mentioned on a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle" alongside Conrad Thompson.

During a discussion about Gunn's run in WWF, Prichard was quick to remind the audience of Gunn's consistently fine-tuned physique over the years. "Billy is probably one of the most deceptive big men in wrestling history," he said. "Go stand next to him, he's huge! I've never even seen him out of shape."

Despite his stature, Gunn never rose to stardom as a singles competitor in WWE. For Prichard, this was simply a matter of circumstances for the DX stalwart. "Billy had asthma and he couldn't go for a long period of time in a match ... but I think he and Road Dogg were one of the greatest tag teams of all time," Prichard elaborated, "[in a tag team] Billy could come in spurts."

Even 34 years into his wrestling career, Gunn continues to be a valuable asset to the wrestling world both as a trainer and as a talent. The WWE Hall of Famer's popularity has risen once again due to his partnership with The Acclaimed where he acts as both their teammate and manager.