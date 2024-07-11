Bully Ray Namechecks Major WWE Storyline When Discussing Protecting The Business

Pro wrestling has been described as a "soap opera for men" by many over the years, due to how storytelling and sport come together. Maintaining the storytelling element used to be very important, but in the past decade there have been less efforts to "keep kayfabe." However, according to Bully Ray, it's still important, and on "Busted Open Radio," he used Rhea Ripley's WWE return to drive his point home.

"I would prefer wrestlers to protect their characters, to protect the business, more than they probably do now — that's just my own personal opinion." Bully then recalled seeing Ripley's return and getting excited, but then remembering that the star recently got married to Buddy Matthews and shared a picture of their wedding online. "I'm just not sure it's in the best interest of business to have those things out there at certain periods. I'm not saying you can't put it out there," Bully opined. He further explained that it's difficult to immerse himself in the storyline or to become emotionally attached, because he knows that both Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are married to other people in real life.

Bully noted how wrestling has exposed a lot of its inner workings, and used a quote from Johnny Valentine — father of WWE Hall of Famer, Greg Valentine — to emphasize his point. "'I can't make you believe that pro wrestling is real, but I can make you believe that I'm real.' And if enough wrestlers had that mentally, you'd see how this business would change — I believe — for the better."

