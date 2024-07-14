WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Shares Surprising Source For Gimmick's Genesis

WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright has been Kama Mustafa and Papa Shango, but his most iconic character will always be The Godfather, a bonafide pimp who came to the ring escorted by the escorts that were under his kayfabe employ.

In a new interview with "Six Feet Under," Godfather reminisced with his fellow BSK member The Undertaker about how the controversial gimmick came to be.

"The Godfather was me and my wife's idea, mostly my wife's idea," Godfather said. It wasn't long before the idea made its way to Vince McMahon, who thought there was something to the character. "[Vince said] 'You think you can get some girls and we can put this on TV?'"

Godfather then roped in The Undertaker and The Harris Brothers to help him recruit dancers from a local gentleman's club. This was the only time The Godfather ever had to recruit the women himself.

"The very first time, we went and got the girls," Godfather explained. "The second time I think they put Bruce Prichard [on the task]... They assigned somebody to go get girls and they would get 'em from strip clubs."

Eventually, strip clubs began contacting WWE before they'd even come into town, with The Godfather picking the number of women based on the length of his match. The shorter the match, the fewer women would accompany The Godfather to the ring. The Godfather reportedly even worked out a deal with women who wanted return appearances that he'd vouch for them as extras in exchange for a half-ounce of marijuana.