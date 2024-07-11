Former WWE Tag Team Officially Sign With AEW & ROH, Already Have Beef With Max Caster

Former AEW World Tag and Trios Champion Max Caster has been known to stir up trouble both inside and outside of AEW, which largely plays into his gimmick as a rapper. According to "Fightful Select," AEW/ROH has signed former WWE stars Mansoor and Mason Madden, but Caster is having none of it. In response to a social media post sharing the report, Caster claimed that neither he nor the AEW locker room wants the one-time Maximum Male Models around. "WE. DONT. WANT. THEM."

Interestingly, the post caught the attention of Mansoor, who shared a diss track of his own against Caster, even going as far as sampling The Acclaimed's entrance theme. "We're taking Caster's spot — I can feel the resentment. He's about to be forgotten like the rhymes in his entrance. Knees weak, arms spaghetti, entire world knows him as Bowens' Jannetty. Doritos. Cheetos. Fritos. Max is sensitive because he's the 'smallest' in his trio. He's looking for a hot act to be attached — 'best wrestler alive' but can't get booked for a singles match?" Caster naturally saw the diss, and jokingly suggested that Mansoor was

committing "cultural appropriation," to which Madden explained that he'd already given his tag team partner the "n-word pass."

Nah I gave him an n-word pass and everything. — Mason Madden (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) July 10, 2024

It remains to be seen if the two teams end up clashing in either AEW or ROH, but it's likely a no-brainer due to The Acclaimed's status in the promotion. Whether or not Mansoor recreates his diss in front of a live audience is also something fans will have to wait to see, but it seems like this could possibly be the run he and Madden have wanted since exiting WWE.