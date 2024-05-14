AEW's Max Caster Discusses Creative Process For His Raps

He might be a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, he might be a former AEW World Trios Champion, but if there is one thing that AEW star Max Caster is known for, it's his rapping ability. Caster began as a singles wrestler in AEW, but after he got paired with Anthony Bowens to form The Acclaimed, while also being given a live mic to rap over their entrance music, Caster and Bowens eventually became one of the most popular acts in the company.

Given that his rhymes have been aimed at everyone from The Acclaimed's opponents in the ring, to major political figures like Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Caster's bars take some time to put together, and while speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," he explained how that process started. "We would just sit there and just throw lines back and forth, and Anthony was my perfect sounding board," Caster said. "He would tell me 'okay too far,' I go 'okay, let me bring it back a little bit,' he goes 'okay maybe try it this way' and I go 'oh okay.' So I would walk away and I would attack this line from a different angle and then it would be perfect, so it was really collaborative."

Caster explained that as they've gotten more popular, he doesn't collaborate as much with Bowens on bars as they don't have the time, but from his humble beginnings of making sampled beats in his kitchen as a teenager, to getting praise from someone like Dax Harwood on both his musical and wrestling ability, perhaps Caster could have a lengthy career on stage once his time in-ring begins to wind down.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.