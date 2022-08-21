Max Caster Names The AEW Rap Promo He Did That Got John Cena's Attention

The Acclaimed's Max Caster has revealed which of his rap promos caught John Cena's eye. "The first one, I think is the one that made John Cena notice me, which was about a year ago, a little bit more than a year ago, when I said booty butt cheeks to Sonny Kiss," said Caster while speaking with PWInsider. "Then a week later, it's one of the most viral videos on the internet, especially coming out of AEW." Caster and his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, wrestled against Kiss and Joey Janela during the May 11 edition of "AEW: Dark" last year. Ahead of the match, Caster cut a rap promo on the pair in which he rapped about how he had a better butt than Kiss.

Cena had praised Caster earlier this year for his skills on the mic, stating that he was extremely gifted. Cena also said didn't think he would ever be able to beat him in a rap battle, and that when he heard the rap from this show, he immediately asked a friend to give Caster his information before falling down the rabbit hole of the other raps that he had done.