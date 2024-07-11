This Former WWE Star Wants To Be A Part Of John Cena's Retirement Tour

Former WWE Champion John Cena is calling it a career in 2025, beginning his retirement tour at the end of 2024. Many current WWE stars are either teasing involvement, or reportedly pitching some kind of involvement with "The Doctor of Thuganomics" before he hangs up his sneakers, and even former WWE talents are trying to get in on Cena's last stand.

"I would love to get in the ring [with Cena]," former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona said on "Busted Open Radio," mentioning that he'd wrestled Cena before when Cardona performed under the Zack Ryder gimmick in WWE. "I've definitely grown as a man and performer [since we last wrestled]." According to the former "Long Island Iced Z," Cena played a role in his maturing process since their feud in 2011."All these years later, I'd like to see John Cena vs. 'The Deathmatch' King Matt Cardona in a WWE ring," Cardona gushed. Cardona and Cena feuded in 2011 in the lead-up to Cardona's brief run as WWE United States Champion.

Cardona is recovering from a pectoral injury, but has already had some chances to wrestle faces from his WWE past. The former GCW Champion wrestled Adam Copeland during Copeland's Cope Open Challenge on "AEW Collision," with Copeland being the one to introduce Cardona to the WWE fanbase during Cardona's run as an "Edgehead" alongside Curt Hawkins, now known as Bryan Myers. Cena's retirement marks 22 years in WWE, and the veteran has managed to wrestle in every single calendar year since his 2002 debut.

