Jeff Jarrett Puts This AEW Star Up With WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler For Storytelling

Jerry "The King" Lawler has a long history with the Jarrett family, dating all the way back to the territory days of the '70s. Lawler has been able to share the ring with both Jeff Jarrett, and his father Jerry Jarrett on many different occasions, meaning that they have both witnessed first-hand how loathed, yet talented he was in his prime. However, Jeff believes that there is a man on the AEW roster that can match Lawler's ability for storytelling.

Advertisement

On his "My World" podcast, Jarrett discussed how Bryan Danielson puts together stories and matches, and believes he is on Lawler's level. "There's nothing Bryan can't do," Jarrett said. "I say that in that he leads by example, across the board. His effort is always ... almost a detriment, I think he pushes himself too hard when maybe he doesn't have to. But his ability to tell a wrestling story, I put Lawler back in his heyday, there's a couple others, but Bryan gets out the proverbial pen and paper, and you have no idea what story he's about to write other than it's going to be a Bryan Danielson classic."

Jarrett rounded off by saying that of all the wrestlers working full-time in 2024, Danielson is the one who evokes emotion the most, selling pay-per-views, tickets, and merchandise as a result. Danielson will get one final chance to prove Jarrett right as perhaps the greatest wrestler of his generation when he challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25, a match he earned by defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with Jarrett himself the one to count the pinfall.

Advertisement

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.