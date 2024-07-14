Trish Stratus Looks Back On Infamous 'Cold Shoulder' From John Morrison On WWE Raw

When women's wrestling legend Trish Stratus returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 27, she wasn't welcomed by every member of the WWE roster. Former ECW Champion John Morrison took exception to Stratus' part-time role at the "Showcase of the Immortals," leading to a bit of friction between the two on the post-Mania edition of "WWE Raw." Speaking with "Inside the Ropes," the WWE Hall of Famer explained how the situation quickly spiraled out of her and Morrison's hands once the media became involved.

"It did get blown [out of proportions] ... He felt whatever he felt, which was 'You're taking a spot from someone.' Who knows who? Somebody, anybody. But we did serve a purpose there," Stratus said, explaining that her role on that season of "WWE Tough Enough" made her more of a WWE talent than Morrison was giving her credit for at the time, and her appearance was promoting the WWE product. Stratus felt Morrison robbed fans of the opportunity for their two characters to celebrate their post-WrestleMania win. "I told him what's what and we're totally fine now by the way."

The WrestleMania 27 appearance was not the last time Stratus returned to WWE competition, returning for Royal Rumble matches, SummerSlams, and even a reign with the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2023. Stratus teamed with former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch to capture the titles last year, until she turned her back on "The Man," leading to a feud which culminated in a Steel Cage Match at Payback.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.