WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Names Favorite Broadcasters To Call His Matches

Kevin Nash's illustrious career in professional wrestling saw him perform in WCW and WWE, where he became a major star in both promotions. Throughout his time in the ring, Nash had the privilege of having his matches called by some of the most iconic voices in the business.

On a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash reflected on the legendary broadcasters who've lent their voices to his matches over the years and shared his thoughts on some of his favorites.

"I always liked Tenay. I thought 'The Professor' was good. I liked Tony. Schiavone was good," Nash recalled. "I was a huge JR fan, 'cause I thought JR called it like a sport. I was always a fan of JR."

When asked about announcers who never had the chance to call his matches, Nash took a moment to consider the extensive list of voices he's worked with.

"S*** man, there aren't many. I've had Gordon Solie call my matches. Lance Russell .... I was there when Bobby [Heenan] left with the toilet paper hanging out of his back leaving 'Superstars' when he left for WCW," Nash said. "Joey [Styles] didn't. Joey never called my match. Not that I can think of. ... I think I was gone."

Kevin Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles star in 2015, and as part of the nWo in 2020. These days, Nash has switched roles, offering his own commentary on the wrestling world through his podcast.

