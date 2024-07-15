WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Explains Why She Turned Down Playboy Offers

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has recently opened up about declining offers from Playboy during her initial run in WWE.

In 2005, Stratus entered into a feud with Christy Hemme, who had been featured as the Playboy Magazine cover girl at the time, which encouraged other female wrestlers in WWE to follow in Hemme's footsteps, including Stratus herself. However, the seven-time WWE Women's World Champion did not have an interest in getting involved with Playboy.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Inside the Ropes," Stratus went into detail about wanting her work-rate in the ring to be more important than her sex appeal, while also revealing that dressing up and being presented to look "sexy" was really not her preference.

"This whole sexy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not. They asked me a number of times and I just declined a number of times. This whole sexy thing is not necessarily a natural thing to me, I'm very tomboy, like I look back at some of my interviews and they were like, 'What's your favorite? List your lingerie,' and I'd be like, 'I wear boxer shorts b*****s and I wear tank top how about that.' The sexy thing was hard enough for me to pull off, I did that. But to be naked, is just like, 'No, I'm good, thank you,' and at the end of the day, I am here to be wrestler."

Advertisement

Stratus also mentioned that her goal was always to be one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She felt that subscribing to the idea of nudity or joining Playboy magazine would hinder her chances of achieving that.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.