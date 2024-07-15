WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Shares Advice For New Announcer, ESPN's Joe Tessitore

ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore officially joined WWE on Tuesday and will be the lead play-by-play announcer alongside Corey Graves and Wade Barrett on "WWE Smackdown." "NXT" color commentator Booker T has shared his thoughts on the newest addition to the blue brand.

Advertisement

Speaking on his podcast "Hall of Fame," the Hall of Famer praised Tessitore for his previous work, while also suggesting he delete all social platforms, if he has any, due to the ruthless criticism commentators often receive online.

"Welcome to the family, welcome to the team, Joe. I've been a big fan of his work in boxing for many, many years. I'm a huge boxing buff so I've heard the name Joe Tessitore. I'm gonna tell you right now, he's stepping into a different arena now. He's stepping into the wrestling world so I don't know if Joe Tessitore knows anything about the 'Gram [Instagram] or Twitter. He better cancel all of that, get rid of it, okay, because the wrestling fans, they're unforgiving, man."

Advertisement

Booker T also mentioned that having "thick skin" on the commentary desk is a good quality to have and he hopes Tessitore is prepared for the job.

Along with doing play-by-play for "WWE Smackdown," Tessitore will continue his role as an announcer for college football on ESPN and ABC. In addition to boxing, Tessitore has also had experience calling NFL games on Monday Night Football and the golf reality television show "Holey Moley."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.