WWE's Cody Rhodes Says Strongest People He's Wrestled Are Brock Lesnar And This Woman

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has compared the strength of a current female wrestler on the roster to "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. During a recent sit-down interview with Bayley on WWE's YouTube channel, Rhodes shared a brief story about the time Candice LeRae suplexed him at an indie show while also agreeing with "The Role Model" that she is one of the most underrated stars in WWE today.

"So one time, [she] suplexed me on the indies, and the joke I used to make was, the strongest two people I've ever been in the ring with were, one was Brock Lesnar, and the other was Candice, like she threw me through the roof." Bayley then went into detail about her relationship with LeRae, explaining that the two have only been in the ring together a couple times, but she wants the "Poison Pixie" to have her big moment to shine.

"I would go to the indie shows at the school I trained at and she was wrestling Gail Kim, like I looked up to her as far as being on the indies and being a girl from California, she was all the way in SoCal and I was in NorCal. We tagged with each other once and against each other once ... I mean, if she gets her moment, I hope it's against me." LeRae was called up to the main roster in 2022, after wrestling in "WWE NXT" for three years and finding success alongside partner Indi Hartwell, winning the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championship together. However, since being featured on "WWE SmackDown" and WWE Raw," LeRae has yet to find much success on her own or with Hartwell in tag team competition.

