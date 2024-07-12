WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T On Why He Thinks John Cena Is The GOAT

John Cena will officially be ending what was arguably one of the greatest WWE careers in history, sometime next year. Since his announcement, many of his peers and admirers have reflected on Cena's legacy, and Booker T has now added his voice to the discussion during his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"He's done so much for the business, man. He really has." Booker then described Cena as an ambassador for wrestling in ways many are not even aware of. "People don't see the work John Cena, you know, did to get to that point, right? Right where he is now as far as this level of stardom in professional wrestling; and as well as Hollywood."

Booker then recalled how Cena behaved backstage, and noted how he went the extra mile, such as cleaning up the locker room the night before the cleaners arrived to make everyone look better. "He'd be the first guy to show up, and the last to leave." He also noted how he couldn't recall Cena ever complaining, and that he was always willing to listen to advice. "I always gave him advice and he always listened. You know what I mean? He always took it and made something out of it. That's why he's, you know, the Greatest of All Time."

