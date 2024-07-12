WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T On Why He Thinks John Cena Is The GOAT
John Cena will officially be ending what was arguably one of the greatest WWE careers in history, sometime next year. Since his announcement, many of his peers and admirers have reflected on Cena's legacy, and Booker T has now added his voice to the discussion during his "Hall of Fame" podcast.
"He's done so much for the business, man. He really has." Booker then described Cena as an ambassador for wrestling in ways many are not even aware of. "People don't see the work John Cena, you know, did to get to that point, right? Right where he is now as far as this level of stardom in professional wrestling; and as well as Hollywood."
Booker then recalled how Cena behaved backstage, and noted how he went the extra mile, such as cleaning up the locker room the night before the cleaners arrived to make everyone look better. "He'd be the first guy to show up, and the last to leave." He also noted how he couldn't recall Cena ever complaining, and that he was always willing to listen to advice. "I always gave him advice and he always listened. You know what I mean? He always took it and made something out of it. That's why he's, you know, the Greatest of All Time."
Booker T is happy to see John Cena go out on his own terms
Booker said that many around Cena were able to see the star he'd become, even though he wasn't universally liked. "He wasn't one of those guys that had his head, you know head, you know, somewhere that it wasn't supposed to be, you know, I mean if you know what I'm saying?"
The veteran described Cena as a "student of the game," and briefly described how difficult "The Champ's" Make-A-Wish ventures likely were. "You don't understand how hard it is to actually have to do that kind of stuff and do it with your heart. Not just because somebody's making you do it because they're paying you to do it, you know, or something like that. But to really do it because of what you got in your heart."
Lastly, Booker praised the work Cena has been doing all these years, and wished him well on his pending retirement. "To see him retire and go out, you know ... on his own terms. It's awesome, man. It really, truly, is. When I heard the news, I just wanted to say congratulations."
