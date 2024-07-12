Massive Gaming Franchise Announces Upcoming Collaboration With WWE

Globally popular video game franchise, "Call of Duty," has announced an upcoming collaboration with WWE. A brief teaser trailer was posted to the Activision title's official social media, stopping short of explaining what the collaboration entails exactly, showing merely a ring and silhouettes of wrestlers stood behind the camera perspective. The collaboration is slated to go live on July 24 for Season 5 of "Call of Duty: Warzone," the free-to-play battle royal title of the franchise. "It's about to be a SmackDown. WWE is bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5 starting July 24," the post was captioned.

It's about to be a smackdown 💥@WWE is bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5 starting July 24 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AXkfo7Xdcl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 12, 2024

While it's yet unknown who will be part of the crossover, WWE stars will be joining a litany of pop-culture characters to have been brought into "Warzone" ranging from Sylvester Stallone's action icon, John Rambo, to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator. There has been some speculation behind the names who could be casting the shadows within the teaser, with one a little shorter and rocking a mohawk, some have asserted their belief that could be Rey Mysterio. Other names have been thrown about pertaining to the other two shadows, including John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Steve Austin, and Roman Reigns.

This marks another video game franchise that WWE has linked up with after John Cena was brought to fellow battle royal title, "Fortnite," donning his signature green "U Can't See Me" t-shirt and accompanying emotes. Becky Lynch and The Undertaker were also previously brought in as cosmetic skins for the multiplayer first-person shooter, "Rainbow Six: Siege," in January last year.