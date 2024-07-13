Update On Media Rights Negotiations Between AEW & WBD

Negotiations are reportedly still ongoing between AEW and its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the TBS and TNT channels that air AEW's weekly shows, with their existing agreement due to expire later this year. Reporting on the matter during this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the deal has yet to be completed — despite rumblings indicating that was the case — with a recent talks said to be moving toward the goal of closing. He further noted that there have been no talks with other broadcasters at this stage.

AEW's negotiations come at a seemingly inopportune time if the promotion's recent low TV ratings end up impacting the valuation of the AEW product. On the other hand, many have argued that WBD may need AEW more than ever if they end up losing broadcast rights to NBA basketball during its own media rights negotiations — thebNBA is reportedly closing a deal with Amazon, NBC, and ESPN, although WBD retains a right to match the current offer — but Meltzer continued to note that that would not necessarily be true owing to new deals with Mountain West football, Big East Conference basketball, and NASCAR, to go along with March Madness, NHL hockey, and MLB baseball. WBD is also expected to push hard for UFC rights, which would likely have direct implications to Saturday night's "AEW Collision," whether it be a day or a channel move. In closing, Meltzer pointed to the recently announced collaboration between AEW and WBD IPs DC Comics and "Adult Swim," noting that the announcement appears indicative that both parties expect to close a deal soon.

