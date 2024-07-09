AEW Stars Will Do Battle With Adult Swim Characters At San Diego Comic Con Event

Even as AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery continue to negotiate down to the wire regarding a new TV rights deal, the two partners have continued to do crossovers together, most notably last week's "Beach Break" branding for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," with the shows being presented by Shark Week. And for the next bit of corporate synergy, AEW and WBD appear ready to descend onto the San Diego Comic-Con, with a few matches no one ever thought would take place.

Taking to X earlier this afternoon, Adult Swim announced that AEW would be part of the station's Comic-Con experience on July 25, with the two sides engaging in a special AEWx[as] Battle of the Booty event that night at 7:30. Another tweet earlier in the day, since deleted, advertised Johnny TV and Taya (misspelled Tanya) taking on Fang from "Primal" and Meatwad from "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," while Willow Nightingale and Orange Cassidy will battle Rachel from "YOLO" and Mr. Frog from "Smiling Friends." It remains to be seen if the tweet was deleted due to the card changing, or if the matches will remain the same.

While this will be the biggest cross promotion AEW and Adult Swim have ever done with one another, it's not the first. The two sides had previously collaborated for a special Halloween themed episode of "Dynamite" back in 2019, which featured appearances from popular Adult Swim characters "Ricky and Morty," along with AEW stars dressing as the two characters. It's unclear why neither Ricky nor Morty were willing to step in the ring at Comic-Con at this time.