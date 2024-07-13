WWE Hall Of Famer Dory Funk Jr. Set To Wrestle In Japan At 83 Years Old

Dory Funk Jr. is penciled in to return to the ring at 83 years of age for Atsushi Onita's Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling in Japan. The infamous hardcore promotion is due to hold a memorial show for Dory's brother, Terry Funk, on August 24 at the Kawasaki Stadium. Per the announcement, Onita will be teaming with a yet-to-be announced partner against Funk and Osamu Nishimura — confirmed to be participating on July 9 — with "Padre Del Deathmatch" living up to the moniker by expressing his desire for it to be an explosive death match, though the stipulation has yet to be finalized.

Dave Meltzer reported in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that the match was slated to be a six-person affair, with Onita teaming with two unannounced partners against Nishimura, Funk, and their own TBA partner. That appears to contradict what was announced by the promotion. He also noted that the event was being sponsored by the city of Kawasaki as part of their 100-year celebration. However, there is also no mention of FMW, Onita, Terry, or Dory Funk Jr. available on their official website as of writing.

Nishimura is a significant partnership for Dory Funk Jr., considering both the facts that he is currently battling stage four cancer and that he was the last opponent Funk wrestled. They faced one another in a brief 10-minute exhibition in 2018 at a Tokyo indie event, renewing their affinity with one another in the ring after working together occasionally during Funk's 2017 run with AJPW both as teammates and opponents.

