Video: Brody King Launches AEW Colleague Darby Allin Into Crowd At Heavy Metal Concert

Things continued to be on-sight between AEW rivals Brody King and Darby Allin even as the former was performing with his band. When he's not the "Big Bad" of the House of Black, King moonlights as the lead vocalist for his band, God's Hate, with whom he was performing in Los Angles on Friday night. During the concert, Allin made a run-in on King, who swiftly lifted Allin atop his shoulders and launched him into the crowd, and the footage has since been circulated via social media.

Advertisement

King and Allin have clashed twice in violent singles matches in AEW, both coming during 2022 as the House of Black feuded with Allin and Sting. King defeated his rival in the first bout via referee's stoppage, but found himself at the receiving end of defeat when they met again in a Coffin Match. But they were even rivals prior to joining AEW, wrestling one another on the independent circuit between 2018 and 2019 for a range of promotions including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

They haven't been actively feuding in AEW of late, however, with Allin embroiled in the ongoing hostilities between The Elite and the defenders of the promotion ahead of Blood and Guts. King and Malakai Black have been dealing with their own issues with Undisputed Trios Champions Bullet Club Gold and Christian Cage's Patriarchy, left without their own third-man after Buddy Matthews fell victim to an attack from Cage and family, ruling them out of the running. King and Black secured a significant win together at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, winning a four-way tag team match against Private Party, Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii, and Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd.

Advertisement