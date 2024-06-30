House Of Black Win Four-Way Tag Team Match On AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 had as many pre-show matches as a typical WWE card, and one of them was a four-way tag team match featuring Private Party, the House of Black duo known as the Kings of the Black Throne, and the makeshift AEW/NJPW teams of Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd and Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii. The match, which was announced less than 24 hours ahead of time, was fast-paced and chaotic, but in the end, Malaki Black and Brody King emerged victorious, adding more to the growing collection of evidence that the House always wins.

At one point in the match, King took a scary-looking brainbuster from Ishii, but seemed to come out okay on the other side. King ultimately picked up the pinfall, hitting the Gonzo Bomb on Private Party's Isiah Kassidy for the victory. The pair were unaccompanied by their usual trios partner, Buddy Murphy, who was recently written out of storylines so he could marry WWE megastar Rhea Ripley.