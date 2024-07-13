Two Matches Announced For WWE Raw, Sami Zayn To Defend IC Title

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has announced two matches for this coming Monday's show, including an Intercontinental Championship defense for Sami Zayn. Addressing the WWE Universe on social media, Pearce confirmed that Zayn will be defending his title against Ilja Dragunov, the third-wheel in the current title feud also involving Bron Breakker. Elsewhere, two names on the periphery of the IC Title picture, Sheamus and "Big" Bronson Reed, will face off in singles action.

Pearce also made note of the appearance of Rhea Ripley, fresh off her return from injury during last week's episode, who will certainly have something to say about Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her interactions with Dominik Mysterio of late. The GM also said he would be talking to Drew McIntyre to "ascertain whether or not he is in the right frame of mind to do business," after his failed cash-in at Money in the Bank — at the hands of CM Punk — saw him lose his cool and attack officials backstage.

There's a reported belief that McIntyre and Punk may finally fight one another as early as SummerSlam. Speaking of SummerSlam, reigning King of the Ring Gunther will come face-to-face with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest this Monday; the pair are scheduled to clash for the title at the August 3 event. This week's "Raw" will emanate from Dayton, Ohio, at the Nutter Center, airing live on USA Network.

