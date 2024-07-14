John Cena Joins World Leaders And Celebs At Billionaire Heir's Wedding In India

Retiring WWE Superstar John Cena brushed shoulders with an eclectic group of celebrities and world leaders in attendance of Anant Ambani's wedding this weekend. The 29-year-old son and heir of billionaire Mukesh Ambani married his longtime partner, Radhika Merchant, in India on Saturday with the likes of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino comprising the esteemed guest list.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality," Cena wrote on X after attending the wedding, pictured in a sky blue sherwani. Clips circulating on social media show "The Leader of the Cenation" letting loose on the dance floor, dropping his signature "You Can't See Me" gesture throughout.

John Cena dancing his heart out at Anant Ambani's wedding pic.twitter.com/R0wPi8oWNc — Top Rank (@TopRankInvestor) July 13, 2024

The Ambani family owns the multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries, based in Mumbai, India. Inheriting the company from his father, Mukesh Ambani is now estimated to be worth almost $124 billion by Forbes. In February 2018, Bloomberg estimated that Ambani's personal wealth was enough to fund the operations of the Indian federal government for 20 days. The grand wedding has been an event spread across the year, kicked off with a similarly esteemed engagement party in January. In May, the family chartered a cruise ship for a four-day trip with guests around the Mediterranean. The wedding saw road closures in and around the venue, which reportedly raised the ire of residents.

Cena only recently announced that 2025 would be his last year competing in WWE, definitively closing the chapter on his career after transitioning to Hollywood. He has promised that he will be wrestling at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania events next year at the very least, but is hoping to stretch the run until December.