WWE Women's Champion Bayley Calls For Return Of Unique 2018 Event

In 2024 the WWE women's roster is at historic levels, based on the sheer number of female athletes across "WWE Raw," "WWE Smackdown" and "WWE NXT." Sitting at the top of the mountain is WWE Women's Champion Bayley, who recently sat down with Cody Rhodes on WWE's YouTube channel to suggest that WWE needs to bring back the all-women's PPV, Evolution.

"So the thing about the first [WWE Evolution] was, we had so many girls from NXT... [and] a lot of women from the past," Bayley said. "It was kinda like the first few [Royal] Rumbles because we didn't have enough women to fill up these matches, but now we do. And I think it would be so cool to give everybody on Raw, everybody on Smackdown, a part [on] that show: Evolution 2."

The first WWE Evolution came about through the #GiveDivasAChance movement, an organic swell of support from fans and wrestlers alike who felt the WWE women were being shortchanged regarding in-ring time. Despite being heavily promoted, WWE Evolution was not a smashing success from a box office standpoint, but the champion is undeterred. Bayley insisted the roster has improved significantly since then, and touted WWE's recent relationship with TNA as an opportunity to feature some more interesting matches on the card.

"We just saw Jordynne Grace on NXT," Bayley gushed. "TNA girls, like whatever that connection is there, we can bring different girls in. You can bring girls in from the past if they're up for it to do a little something, but we have such a stacked roster right now, where it's like, we can hold down a show on our own... I think it's time because it is a different era compared to back then."